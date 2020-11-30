CHICAGO (CBS) — There have been more than 900 homicides in Cook County in 2020, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday.
That figure comes with one month left in the year. It includes both the city of Chicago and the Cook County suburbs.
Of the 902 homicides confirmed between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, 810 were due to gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. Of those, 806 were males.
More than 78% of homicides were committed against Black people, more than 16% against Latinos, and about 5% against White people.
In all of 2019 Cook County saw 675 homicides.
The medical examiner’s office says this is only the second time in almost 25 years the county has surpassed 900 homicides in one year. In 2016 there were 921 homicides. In 1996 the office recorded 959 homicides, in 1995, the county say 987, and in 1994 there were 1,141.
