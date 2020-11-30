McHenry County Restaurants Continue To Defy Indoor Dining Ban As Governor Says It Will Continue For WeeksDining out in Illinois will continue to be off limits for at least the next few weeks, according to an announcement from Gov. JB Pritzker Monday.

COVID Vaccine Ready To Be Delivered From O'Hare, Can Shipping Companies Handle Holiday Packages And Vaccine Deliveries?"There's a real concern here if we get some big snowstorm through the Midwest or Chicago. That is going to back things up."

Pritzker Says Latest COVID-19 Restrictions Won't Be Rolled Back For At Least A Few Weeks; Fauci Told Him 'This Is No Time To Pull Back'“We are still very much in a precarious place, and we have got to take the time to evaluate any Thanksgiving effect before we make any premature adjustments,” Pritzker said at his regular coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon.

Despite Fewer Crashes Citywide, Oak Street S-Curve On Lake Shore Drive Remains Dangerous As EverFrom Jan. 1 to Nov. 29, there have been 199 crashes at the Oak Street S-curve on Lake Shore Drive. One person has died, and 32 people have been injured.