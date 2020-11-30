CHICAGO (CBS)– An Illinois State Police trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday night.
According to ISP, the crash took place in the southbound lanes near Monroe just before 10:30 p.m. A black SUV struck the trooper’s vehcile and a gray Chevrolet before leaving the scene.
Police said the trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any knowledge of the Black SUV that fled the scene is asked to contact the ISP at 847-931-2405.