There’s another company hiring in the Chicagoland area. As holiday deliveries ramp up, so does the need for workers who can handle these packages. The company Worldwide Flight Services is looking for 50 employees to work in the cargo area at O’Hare.
Cargo agents will help with loading and unloading packages. These are union roles and come with benefits like vision and dental coverage.
