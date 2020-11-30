Working For Chicago: Help Wanted At O'Hare Shipping CompanyAs holiday deliveries ramp up, so does the need for workers who can handle these packages.

As Unemployment Numbers Rise, One Man Says He Has Had No Money For 8 Months And Counting And Is Getting No HelpCBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found one man who is stuck with no job and no money – and who is getting no help from the state’s unemployment office.

CBS 2 Teams Up With American Red Cross For Day Of GivingWhile 2020 has certainly been a year many would like to forget, it has also brought out the best in some people. Now the Red Cross needs your help finding those heroes.

Highland Park 'Marketplace' Sees Online Sales Soar Between Black Friday And Cyber Monday; 'It Has Been Skyrocketing All Weekend Long'"It's been marvelous. It has most definitely helped us. We are able to reach a much broader audience."