Work Cut Out For Bulls As Training Camp Officially Gets Under WayBulls training camp was officially under way Tuesday, starting with three days of individual workouts.

14 Points For Teyvion Kirk As UIC Flames Top ValparaisoTeyvion Kirk had 14 points and 14 assists off the bench to carry UIC to a win over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Despite Recent Skid, Bears Still In Position For Playoff BerthThe Bears have lost five straight games. But, they're still alive for a playoff spot. What are the chances? We dove into the models.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Cam Akers, Trey Burton Top Adds For Final Week Of Fantasy Regular SeasonThe final week of the fantasy football regular season is here, your last chance to make pickups that can put you over the top in your league.

Trubisky And Bears Fall To Packers For Fifth Straight LossAaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears on Sunday night to pad their NFC North lead.

Bears V. Packers: Three Things To WatchBears head to Lambeau Field Sunday night for their first matchup of the season against their division rivals.