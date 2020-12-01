CHICAGO (CBS)– Caregivers are entering day nine of a strike against a Chicago-area nursing home company.
The caregivers got some reinforcements on Monday, as representatives of doctors’ and nurses’ groups joined Infinity Healthcare Management nursing home workers on the picket line.
Infinity Healthcare workers and management will meet again at the negotiating table on Tuesday. The employees have been demanding higher wages, hazard pay, and better staffing.
On Nov. 23, approximately 700 Infinity Healthcare Management caregivers at the company’s 11 nursing homes went on strike. The workers said their contract expired in May, and they’ve been bargaining for a new one since June.
Aside from better wages and hazard pay, another sticking point has been a lack of personal protective equipment, or PPE, something they said is a matter of life and death, especially during a pandemic.
The caregivers said City View Multicare Center in Cicero has the state’s highest number of COVI-19 cases. The workers also said a second Infinity facility, Niles Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, currently has the most coronavirus deaths.
Also From CBS Chicago: