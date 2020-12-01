CHICAGO (CBS) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Tuesday took a vote to recommend that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities receive the first access to a coronavirus vaccine.

The final vote was 13-1.

The vote by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices followed a meeting over Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, in which the advisers discussed procedures to identify and report any possible adverse effects from the vaccine – among other issues.

Health care workers and long-term care facility residents would receive the vaccine in Phase 1a once the vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. A proposal that has not yet been subjected to a vote calls for essential workers to receive the vaccine in Phase 1b, and people over 65 or with medical conditions that place them at high risk in Phase 1c.

The vote in favor came despite reservations from some advisers about providing first access to long-term care facility residents, due to a lack of vaccine safety and efficacy data in that group.

Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine, which will mostly likely go to health care workers in the city, will be given very soon.

“I want you to know that we are ready to accept whatever amount of vaccine we receive. We have plans that will start with all 37 Chicago hospitals, receiving vaccine for healthcare workers, not yet for patients,” Arwady said. “And we have planned for all 128 long term care facilities in Chicago, that would include both skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.”

It’s estimated that the city will get anywhere from 20,000-25,000 doses.

“We can’t be sure about any of this until the federal government makes that emergency use authorization, and then the recommendation for vaccine. So I think it is likely that we will be vaccinating here in Chicago, probably the third week of December, possibly the fourth week of December again depending how the federal timeline plays out,” Arwady said.

Arwady said it’s unclear, aside from healthcare workers, who will be next to get a COVID vaccine and whether Chicago’s hardest-hit areas will be at the front of the line. She said the guidelines will come from the federal government. She said the campaign rollout for people to be vaccinated will probably take a year.

Also From CBS Chicago: