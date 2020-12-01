CHICAGO (CBS) — Great Lakes Clinical Trials launched a new coronavirus antibody drug trial in Andersonville on Tuesday.
The trial is part of Operation Warp Speed, which is conducting similar tests around the country.
“The goal is to really see if we can bring down the burden of how sick they are, potentially decrease the time of the illness, decrease the severity of symptoms, decrease the risk of having to go into the hospital,” said Dr. Manish Jain of Great Lakes Clinical Trials.
Great Lakes Clinical Trials is located at 5149 N. Ashland Ave. They are looking for volunteers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six days.
You will need to have symptoms, but not be sick enough to be in the hospital.
More information is available at RiseAboveCOVID.org.
