CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, as well as 125 additional deaths.

It was the highest daily case total in Illinois in 12 days, although the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported the largest testing total in 11 days, so the state saw only a slight uptick in its positivity rate.

While the new cases on Tuesday were more than double the 6,190 new cases reported on Monday, Illinois also saw a nearly 70% increase in testing in the past day, with 116,081 tests reported in the past 24 hours, compared to 66,980 tests in the previous day.

Illinois is averaging 9,251 new cases per day over the past week, down from an average of 10,891 daily cases the previous week, but more than four times higher than the 2,052 cases per day during the first seven days of October.

However, testing also is down significantly over the past week, likely due in part to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Illinois averaged 89,111 tests per day over the past seven days, compared to 101,832 tests per day during the prior week.

The seven-day average case positivity rate rose slightly from 10.2% on Monday to 10.4% on Tuesday. That’s down from the November peak of 13.2% on Nov. 13, but still nearly triple the 3.5% rate at the start of October.

Tuesday was also the 10th time Illinois has reported more than 100 deaths from the virus since the start of November, after not reporting that many deaths on any single day between July and October.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 738,846 coronavirus cases, including 12,403 deaths.

As of Monday night, 5,835 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 1,195 people in intensive care, an 721 on ventilators.

While hospitalizations seem to have started trending downward since peaking at 6,175 on Nov. 20, there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital at the start of December than at the start of October.