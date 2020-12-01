CHICAGO (CBS) — With two drug companies asking the FDA for emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, Chicago’s top doctor said it could be available in the city later this month.

Doctor Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health said the first doses, which will mostly likely go to healthcare workers in the city, will be given very soon.

“I want you to know that we are ready to accept whatever amount of vaccine we receive. We have plans that will start with all 37 Chicago hospitals, receiving vaccine for healthcare workers, not yet for patients,” Arwady said. “And we have planned for all 128 long term care facilities in Chicago, that would include both skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.”

It’s estimated that the city will get anywhere from 20,000-25,000 doses.

“We can’t be sure about any of this until the federal government makes that emergency use authorization, and then the recommendation for vaccine. So I think it is likely that we will be vaccinating here in Chicago, probably the third week of December, possibly the fourth week of December again depending how the federal timeline plays out,” Arwady said.

Arwady said it’s unclear, aside from healthcare workers, who will be next to get a COVID vaccine and whether Chicago’s hardest hit areas will be at the front of the line. She said the guidelines will come from the federal government. She said the campaign rollout for people to be vaccinated will probably take a year.

“We are anticipating that the way this will be prioritized will not be by neighborhood per se, it will be by risk,” Arwady said. “We are starting with health care workers, probably next coming with essential workers. Next, you know, and people who are over 65 people with these underlying conditions. What we are anticipating at CDPH through protect Chicago is that we will do additional outreach efforts for example in neighborhoods that have been hardest hit to ensure that there is good knowledge about how to get vaccine as it is available to the population.”

Chicago’s top doctor said despite a small dip in COVID cases in the city, most of the country, including Wisconsin and Indiana, are on the city’s travel order. The CDPH is using a color-coded map to show the places to completely avoid to the states that have low COVID case numbers in comparison. The three states are Maine, Vermont and Hawaii.

Two weeks ago, the travel order included most of the United States and the city’s health director strongly recommended that people not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday and not have people outside your immediate household into your home for the celebration.

The order requires people to self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving from the states and Puerto Rico. There was no travel order issued by the city of Chicago last week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The CDPH lists what people need to regarding travel:

When planning, review the CDPH Travel Order state list. Avoid all non-essential travel. Prior to arrival, Orange list travelers must receive a negative COVID-19 test result no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival and have proof of negative results OR plan to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Red list travelers should plan for a 14-day quarantine. Upon arrival in Chicago, Orange list travelers should maintain a copy of negative test result with them while in Chicago or quarantine for 14 days if they chose not to take a test. Red list travelers should quarantine for 14 days.

In Chicago, from November 1 through December 1, 356 people died of COVID, which according to Arwady is five times the number recorded since the summer. The head of the CDPH said the numbers are still very high in the city.

“We estimate that there’s between 99,000 and 140,000 Chicagoans with active infectious COVID right now. And that means as many as one in 19 Chicagoans still has active COVID right now. If you’ve been following along, that’s a little better than last week where it was one in 17 Chicago into the prior week when it was one in 15 Chicagoans. But still, the risk for COVID here is high, and gathering remains unfortunately a high risk activity.”

On Tuesday, state public health officials reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as well as 125 additional deaths.

It was the highest daily case total in Illinois in 12 days, although the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported the largest testing total in 11 days, so the state saw only a slight uptick in its positivity rate.

Illinois is averaging 9,251 new cases per day over the past week, down from an average of 10,891 daily cases the previous week, but more than four times higher than the 2,052 cases per day during the first seven days of October.

However, testing also is down significantly over the past week, likely due in part to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Illinois averaged 89,111 tests per day over the past seven days, compared to 101,832 tests per day during the prior week.

TRAVEL ORDER UPDATE: CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D., provides an update on Chicago's Travel Order, #COVID19 vaccinations and the latest data. https://t.co/bFA0M9FMSr #ProtectChicago https://t.co/43SSMaCHJn — ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) December 1, 2020

Also From CBS Chicago: