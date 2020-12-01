CBS Chicago CaresClick Here To Give A Donation To The Red Cross Of Illinois On This Day Of Giving
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago crime totals are out for the month of November.

CPD said crime is down 6% overall, but shootings and murders are still up. Authorities said officers recovered more than 10,000 guns since the start of the year.

Gun arrests could be the highest in a decade by the end of the year. There were 58 murders last month, bringing the year-to-date total to 716.

That is the highest number in four years.

There were 339 shootings in November and that’s way more than the average that sits at between 100 and 200.

