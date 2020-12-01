CBS Chicago Cares
Click Here To Give A Donation To The Red Cross Of Illinois On This Day Of Giving
Teacher Doesn't Let House Fire Stop Him From Teaching Remotely
John Little is 22 years old and has his first teaching job – and he wasn’t going to let a house fire get in the way of teaching his students remotely.
15 minutes ago
Great Lakes Clinical Trials Launches COVID-19 Antibody Drug Trial
Great Lakes Clinical Trials launched a new coronavirus antibody drug trial in Andersonville on Tuesday.
23 minutes ago
COVID Vaccine To Be Administered In Chicago Within Weeks, Most Of United States Still Under City's Travel Order
"I think it is likely that we will be vaccinating here in Chicago, probably the third week of December, possibly the fourth week of December again depending how the federal timeline plays out."
Coronavirus: CDC Advisers Vote To Recommend First Access To Vaccine Go To Health Care Workers, Long-Term Care Facility Residents
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Tuesday took a vote to recommend that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities receive the first access to a coronavirus vaccine.
Despite Recent Skid, Bears Still In Position For Playoff Berth
The Bears have lost five straight games. But, they're still alive for a playoff spot. What are the chances? We dove into the models.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Cam Akers, Trey Burton Top Adds For Final Week Of Fantasy Regular Season
The final week of the fantasy football regular season is here, your last chance to make pickups that can put you over the top in your league.
Trubisky And Bears Fall To Packers For Fifth Straight Loss
Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears on Sunday night to pad their NFC North lead.
Bears V. Packers: Three Things To Watch
Bears head to Lambeau Field Sunday night for their first matchup of the season against their division rivals.
RayQuawndis Mitchell Has 23 Points As UIC Tops Central Michigan
RayQuawndis Mitchell had a career-high 23 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly defeated Central Michigan on Saturday night.
Northwestern Falls Short To Michigan State For First Loss Of Season
Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season Saturday.
More
Day Of Giving: Honoring Local Red Cross Heroes
Brad Edwards
December 1, 2020 at 6:07 pm
