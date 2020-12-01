CBS Chicago Cares
Click Here To Give A Donation To The Red Cross Of Illinois On This Day Of Giving
Menu
Videos
Chicago Weather: Bundle Up
CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the chilly forecast.
1 hour ago
Day Of Giving: Red Cross Fire Response
More than 5,000 people impacted by fires in Chicago and Northern Illinois have been helped by the Red Cross.
1 hour ago
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Indiana COVID Numbers: 5,518 New Cases, Record Number Of Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations for Indiana is 3,460, a state record.
Coronavirus In Illinois: 12,542 New COVID-19 Cases, 125 More Deaths
It was the highest daily case total in Illinois in 12 days, although the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported the largest testing total in 11 days, so the state saw only a slight uptick in its positivity rate.
Day Of Giving: Meet Red Cross Volunteer Hank Welch, Winner Of The Wesbury Award
CPD: Crime Numbers Down 6% And More Than 700 Murders In The City, Highest Number In Four Years
There were 339 shootings in November and that's way more than the average that sits at between 100 and 200.
Weather
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
Sports
Featured Sports
Despite Recent Skid, Bears Still In Position For Playoff Berth
The Bears have lost five straight games. But, they're still alive for a playoff spot. What are the chances? We dove into the models.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Cam Akers, Trey Burton Top Adds For Final Week Of Fantasy Regular Season
The final week of the fantasy football regular season is here, your last chance to make pickups that can put you over the top in your league.
Trubisky And Bears Fall To Packers For Fifth Straight Loss
Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears on Sunday night to pad their NFC North lead.
Bears V. Packers: Three Things To Watch
Bears head to Lambeau Field Sunday night for their first matchup of the season against their division rivals.
RayQuawndis Mitchell Has 23 Points As UIC Tops Central Michigan
RayQuawndis Mitchell had a career-high 23 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly defeated Central Michigan on Saturday night.
Northwestern Falls Short To Michigan State For First Loss Of Season
Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season Saturday.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Tostito
Tostito would love an adults-only home. He may do well with another calm, small dog.
Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Experience Begins Friday
Make Virtual Thanksgiving Memorable With These Ideas
Thanksgiving is going virtual this year, and that means getting creative is key.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Uma
If you like big pups who think they are lap dogs, Uma might be the dog for you!
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish In Illinois Is...
It's time to start preparing for Thanksgiving meals and if you live in Illinois, it's probable your table will include mashed potatoes.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Eve
She is a star and would like to find an adopter that would like to continue her training.
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBSN Chicago
Watch Now
Day Of Giving: Meet Red Cross Volunteer Hank Welch, Winner Of The Wesbury Award
December 1, 2020 at 11:58 am
Filed Under:
Chicago
,
Day Of Giving
,
Red Cross