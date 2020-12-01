Teacher From Roselle Won't Even Let A House Fire Stop Him From Teaching His Students RemotelyJohn Little is 22 years old and has his first teaching job – and he wasn’t going to let a house fire get in the way of teaching his students remotely.

Coronavirus In Chicago: Great Lakes Clinical Trials Launches COVID-19 Antibody Drug TrialGreat Lakes Clinical Trials launched a new coronavirus antibody drug trial in Andersonville on Tuesday.

COVID Vaccine To Be Administered In Chicago Within Weeks, Most Of United States Still Under City's Travel Order"I think it is likely that we will be vaccinating here in Chicago, probably the third week of December, possibly the fourth week of December again depending how the federal timeline plays out."

Coronavirus: CDC Advisers Vote To Recommend First Access To Vaccine Go To Health Care Workers, Long-Term Care Facility ResidentsA Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Tuesday took a vote to recommend that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities receive the first access to a coronavirus vaccine.