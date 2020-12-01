CBS Chicago CaresClick Here To Give A Donation To The Red Cross Of Illinois On This Day Of Giving
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, and so does the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Indiana Public Health Department, there were also 142 deaths. The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 11%. The total number of COVID cases in the Hoosier state is 344,373 with more than 5,500 deaths.

The number of COVID-related hospitalizations for Indiana is 3,460, a state record. Out of that number, 563 people are in the ICU.

