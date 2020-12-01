CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, and so does the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to the Indiana Public Health Department, there were also 142 deaths. The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 11%. The total number of COVID cases in the Hoosier state is 344,373 with more than 5,500 deaths.
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations for Indiana is 3,460, a state record. Out of that number, 563 people are in the ICU.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 344,373
🔹 Total deaths: 5,598
🔹 Tests administered: 4,295,987
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/Mzndwe4jnP
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) December 1, 2020
