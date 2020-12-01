CBS Chicago CaresClick Here To Give A Donation To The Red Cross Of Illinois On This Day Of Giving
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Rogers Park earlier in the day.

Yedidia Keltu was last seen in the 6800 block of Wolcott Avenue, police said.

Yedidia is Black, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, black pants, and black flip-flops.

Yedidia Keltu

(Credit: CBS 2)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.

