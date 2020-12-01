CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Rogers Park earlier in the day.
Yedidia Keltu was last seen in the 6800 block of Wolcott Avenue, police said.
Yedidia is Black, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue coat, black pants, and black flip-flops.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.
