By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico was on the defensive during a virtual City Council meeting Tuesday night after a mask controversy.

A photo on social media showed the mayor attending a Florida wedding with no mask. The controversy erupted just as the mayor pushed for a citywide mask mandate in Naperville.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico Wedding Photo

“We quarantined upon our return, and then my wife and I retested twice, negative for COVID,” Chirico said.

On Tuesday night, Chirico said he does not support the mask mandate ordinance.

The council meeting went into the late-night hours. Council members heard from a huge number of residents on both sides of the issues.

The mask mandate ended up failing by a vote of 5-4, with Chirico voting against it.

