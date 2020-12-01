NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico was on the defensive during a virtual City Council meeting Tuesday night after a mask controversy.
A photo on social media showed the mayor attending a Florida wedding with no mask. The controversy erupted just as the mayor pushed for a citywide mask mandate in Naperville.
“We quarantined upon our return, and then my wife and I retested twice, negative for COVID,” Chirico said.
On Tuesday night, Chirico said he does not support the mask mandate ordinance.
The council meeting went into the late-night hours. Council members heard from a huge number of residents on both sides of the issues.
The mask mandate ended up failing by a vote of 5-4, with Chirico voting against it.
