CHICAGO (CBS) — There are no new leads, despite a murder suspect from Illinois being added days ago to the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted.
CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports from Northbrook and has more on the wanted man accused of killing a lawyer.
Investigators said Victor Patel represented two of John Panaligan‘s former business partners at Naperville-based vital Wellness Home Health.
An autopsy found Patel was strangled.
Northbrook police said surveillance images show Panaligan, dressed in a disguise, wearing a trench coach, walking with a cane out of the office. Panaligan is believed to have left the United States and is either in Mexico or the Philippines.
U.S. Marshals also believe he is being assisted by family and friends. Panaligan is described as five-foot-five, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Northbrook police are working with the U.S. Marshals to locate him. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
ILLINOIS MURDER SUSPECT ADDED TO 15 MOST WANTED LIST, $25,000 reward offered for information directly leading to arrest
The manhunt for an Illinois fugitive intensified today as the U.S. Marshals named him one of the nation’s 15 Most Wanted. https://t.co/veevlIGqWZ pic.twitter.com/DZ3MiNLfT8
— U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) November 24, 2020
Also From CBS Chicago:
- 13-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Pit Bulls In West Englewood Before Owner Steps In And Shoots Both Dogs
- As Unemployment Numbers Rise, One Man Says He Has Had No Money For 8 Months And Counting And Is Getting No Help
- COVID-19 In Chicago: City Shuts Down Illegal Party After 300 Unmasked People Packed Basement In Wicker Park