By Meredith Barack
CHICAGO (CBS) —  There are no new leads, despite a murder suspect from Illinois being added days ago to the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports from Northbrook and has more on the wanted man accused of killing a lawyer.

Investigators said Victor Patel represented two of John Panaligan‘s former business partners at Naperville-based vital Wellness Home Health.

An autopsy found Patel was strangled.

Northbrook police said surveillance images show Panaligan, dressed in a disguise, wearing a trench coach, walking with a cane out of the office. Panaligan is believed to have left the United States and is either in Mexico or the Philippines.

U.S. Marshals also believe he is being assisted by family and friends. Panaligan is described as five-foot-five, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Northbrook police are working with the U.S. Marshals to locate him. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

