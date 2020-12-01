CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicagoland Toys For Tots has been canceled this year, but the organization is still in need of donations.
The group usually collects more than 30,000 toys each holiday season.
This year, the organizers are seeing an increase in people reaching out in need of help. They have already received more than 6,000 letters from families and the donation goal has not been reached.
If you would like to help out, donations can be made online. Money donated will be used to purchase gifts for families in need this holiday season.
