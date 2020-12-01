DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Bulls training camp was officially under way Tuesday, starting with three days of individual workouts.

The first preseason game is already coming up on Friday, Dec. 11, and the season tips off in three weeks.

New team President Artūras Karnišovas is excited about the future.

“This situation, we have like a clean slate, you know – in front office; a new coaching staff established themselves,” Karnišovas said. “I think we need to establish consistent work habits, culture, approach.”

New Head Coach Billy Donovan will have his work cut out for him. Thirteen of the 15 players have returned from a tea that just won 22 games in a pandemic-shortened season last year.

The Bulls did not get invited into the bubble when the season resumed, so it will be more than 300 days between regular-season games for them.

There is not much time to learn a new system.

“They don’t know me other than the time that I’ve been here. We’ve never gone through a game together or anything. So we’re learning each other – I think that’s important, and myself and the staff have spent a lot of time with these guys over the last several weeks. That’s been important,” Donovan said. “I think last year, we were the second youngest team in the NBA. We have got to have an everyday mentality of improvement and growth.”

“You know, you have to out there and think you’re going to be a winning team,” said Bulls guard Zach LaVine. “But for this year, I think it’s more of just, all right, we have to go out there and prove it instead of just talking. You have to be able to walk the walk if you’re talking.”

