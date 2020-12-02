DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people were stabbed in west suburban Carol Stream late Tuesday night, after a group attacked a man in his apartment, police said.

Around 11 p.m., Carol Stream police responded to reports of a stabbing at 154 Quail Run Court. When officers arrived, they found a “chaotic scene” at which six people had been stabbed.

Based on an initial investigation, police said it appears a 34-year-old man who lives at the apartment complex was attacked by several relatives and friends of his girlfriend, who lives with him. While trying to defend himself, he stabbed six people while they hit and kicked him.

The people who were injured were taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

