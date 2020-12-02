CHICAGO (CBS) — A car split in half after crashing into a pole during a shootout in Lawndale Wednesday night, and two people were killed.
At 7:58 p.m., two people inside a Chevrolet headed west in the 4300 block of West Roosevelt Road began shooting at a Kia.
The Kia then crashed into the pole, and two people of unknown ages and genders were found dead inside.
The driver of the Chevrolet kept going and went on to crash into another vehicle in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.
Four people then got out of the Chevrolet and fled in an unknown direction.
Late Wednesday, no one was in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- On First Night Of Winter Overnight Parking Ban, 230 Chicagoans Did Not Get The Message
- McHenry County Restaurants Continue To Defy Indoor Dining Ban As Governor Says It Will Continue For Weeks
- As Unemployment Numbers Rise, One Man Says He Has Had No Money For 8 Months And Counting And Is Getting No Help