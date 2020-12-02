DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Lawndale, Roosevelt Road, Shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car split in half after crashing into a pole during a shootout in Lawndale Wednesday night, and two people were killed.

At 7:58 p.m., two people inside a Chevrolet headed west in the 4300 block of West Roosevelt Road began shooting at a Kia.

The Kia then crashed into the pole, and two people of unknown ages and genders were found dead inside.

The driver of the Chevrolet kept going and went on to crash into another vehicle in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

Four people then got out of the Chevrolet and fled in an unknown direction.

Late Wednesday, no one was in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff