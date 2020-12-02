CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials reported 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, as well as 238 additional deaths, the most virus fatalities the state has reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

It’s the first time the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported more than 200 coronavirus deaths in a single day, and a 25% increase over the previous record of 191 deaths reported on May 13, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Meantime, new cases dropped from Tuesday, when IDPH reported 12,542 new cases, a 22% decline, although coronavirus testing also dipped, with 85,507 tests in the past 24 hours, a 26% decline from the 116,081 tests reported on Tuesday.

The latest figures on COVID-19 in Illinois come a day after Gov. JB Pritzker again urged people to stay home as much as possible the next few weeks, warning that it’s too soon to tell if there will be a post-Thanksgiving surge in the pandemic.

“We know that we aren’t going to see the bulk of the impact from Thanksgiving in our data quite yet, just as it took time to see the impact of the 4th of July and Labor Day celebrations in the data,” Pritzker said Tuesday afternoon at his daily coronavirus briefing.

Pritzker said people who did travel for Thanksgiving, or hosted a gathering of people from outside their own household should monitor themselves for symptoms over the next several days, get tested within 5 to 7 days afterward, and avoid close contact with others for the next couple weeks. The governor said if you do have symptoms of the virus – such fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea – you should get tested immediately.

No matter how you spent the holiday weekend, Pritzker said you should stay at home as much as possible the next few weeks to limit further spread of the virus ahead of the December holidays.

“Assume you were exposed, and assume more of your co-workers or friends were exposed than ever before, and act like it with social distancing, wearing your mask whenever you’re in public, whenever you’re with other people. It’s the safest thing you can do for the people that you love and for the healthcare workers who risk their lives to help you when you need them,” he said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 748,603 cases of COVID-19, including 12,639 deaths.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois is now at 10.6%, a slight uptick from Tuesday’s rate of 10.4%. The state’s case positivity rate climbed as high as 13.2% during the second wave of the pandemic, which started in early October. The case positivity rate was at only 3.5% on Oct. 1.

As of Tuesday night, 5,764 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 1,190 patients in intensive care and 714 patients on ventilators.

While hospitalizations seem to have started trending downward since peaking at 6,175 on Nov. 20, there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital at the start of December than at the start of October.

Illinois is averaging 5,849 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the last week, nearly four times the average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October. During the first wave of the pandemic, the state peaked at an average of 4,822 hospitalizations per day in early May.

