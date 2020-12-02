BERKELEY, Ill. (CBS) — Three people are dead and a fourth was seriously injured when a car fleeing a traffic stop slammed into a semi-trailer truck in west suburban Berkeley this week.
The accident happened late Monday night. It was caught on police dashcam video.
Police said at 11 p.m. Monday, an officer saw a car parked in the rear alleyway of a strip mall at 5555 St. Charles Rd. with its lights off an no visible license plates.
The officer tried to stop the car, but it sped off, police said.
Police said after driving off, the driver sped through a stop sign and hit the semi at Bohlander and Taft avenues.
The driver of the car and two passengers died, while another passenger was in critical condition Wednesday night.
The semi-truck river was not injured.
