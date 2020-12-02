CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A rollover crash involving a semi-truck is causing ramp closures on the Bishop Ford Freeway Wednesday morning.

The crash took place in the northbound lanes at Stony Island around 1:45 a.m.

According to Illinois State Police, the truck rolled off the bridge from 103rd Street and onto Stony Island in the embankment area. The truck in leaking, which may delay closures.

The driver of the truck was injured and is expected to recover.

There may have been another car involved, but police have not confirmed the details.

The feeder ramp at Stony Island is still closed. The ramp at 103rd Street was closed, but reopened just before 5 a.m.

