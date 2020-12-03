DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:737 Max, Boeing

CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday was a big day for Chicago-based Boeing. For the first time since March of 2019, passengers flew on a 737-Max jet.

The aircrafts were grounded worldwide  after a design flaw led to two deadly crashes overseas. After months of upgrades, the FAA cleared the Boeing jets to fly again a few weeks ago.

There was a 45-minute flight demonstration Wednesday from Dallas to Tulsa.

The 737-Max fleet is going through extensive maintenance. The pilot on this flight says he’s confident the planes are safe.

American will be the first U.S. airline to resume max service, which starts on December 29. The airline says it will be clear when you’re booking a flight,  if you’re going to be on a 737-max.

Passengers will also be able to change your flight without a penalty.

Also From CBS Chicago:

.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff