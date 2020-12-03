CHICAGO (CBS) — This picture is not how most people in the northwest suburbs see Catholic Brother Christopher Trimpe.
But this is his new ID, his mug shot.
He’s accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a church fund that was supposed to go to the needy.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Hundreds Gather For Wedding At Hilton Chicago/Northbrook With No Masks — How Was This Allowed To Happen?
- Landlord Says She Has Not Received Rent On House She Owns In Over A Year, And Moratorium Is Tying Her Up
- Viewers Reach Out After Story Of Kevin McKay, Who Has Had No Income For 8 Months And Was Getting No Help From IDES