DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:arrest, brother, Catholic Church, Chicago News, theft

CHICAGO (CBS) — This picture is not how most people in the northwest suburbs see Catholic Brother Christopher Trimpe.

But this is his new ID, his mug shot.

He’s accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a church fund that was supposed to go to the needy.

Also From CBS Chicago: