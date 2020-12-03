CHICAGO (CBS) — A Santa swiper in Chicago was caught on camera stealing St. Nick and his reindeer from a yard in less than 30 seconds. It’s something that has been happening around the city.

But how can you make sure you are not next?

The deed was done Tuesday night at 9 p.m. as a doorbell camera recorded. It also happened in Garfield Ridge on Monday. More than $100 of decor was gone in seconds. The thieves stuffed their car parked at a nearby church.

“We’ve seen a lot of people go above and beyond this year because there’s just more time with COVID to spend with your family creating elaborate displays,” said Erica Steadman, American Sale marketing director.

That also means demand is higher. Grinches are grabbing at chances to resell big. Some items can be sold at higher prices on Ebay than their original prices.

Keeping your decorations safe goes beyond just having a camera.

“We have suggested putting up a sign in the yard saying that the property is under surveillance, either by a Ring door camera or some kind of camera system to try and deter people from being so brazen,” said Steadman.

Another holiday shop said decorators should invest in more sturdy stakes to anchor items down.

People who want to invest more can get alarms. Look for those that either detect motion or can attach to decorations and sound off when pulled.

Another idea is to place decorations next to large structures like trees, light posts or fences. That way you can chain and padlock the items around them.

And for procrastinators, experts say take decorations down before the new year. That gives thieves less time to steal.

