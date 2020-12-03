CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures Thursday night will range from the freezing mark in the city to 20s in outlying areas.
The low for Thursday night is 30, the high for Friday 42.
A front will cross our area Friday afternoon bringing a wind shift and extra clouds as it passes. It is possible to see stray flurries or sprinkles near the lake into Friday evening.
This will usher in cooler (but seasonable) air for the weekend. The high for Saturday is 38, for Sunday 37.
The normal high is 39 degrees.
