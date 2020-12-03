NORTHBROOK (CBS) — A weekday wedding reception at a hotel in unincorporated Northbrook is being called a potential “super-spreader event” by county health officials and the hotel could face civil citations.

Hundreds of people crowded into a hotel ballroom on Wednesday, toasting newlyweds. It was a story that CBS 2 aired exclusively Wednesday night: The bride walked into a room filled with hundreds on her special day. All eyes were on her, and no masks were on to block the smiles. At the Northbrook Hilton CBS 2 saw no social distancing at the wedding – and the groups of people walking about without masks. Only a sparing number of people covered up.

Now, Cook County health officials are demanding a guest list to conduct contact tracing, if needed. Guests are also urged to quarantine for two weeks.

“We are appalled that this event was allowed to proceed. We are considering citing the hotel and are investigating our legal options today,” Rachel Rubin, MD, MPH, FACP, Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead Kiran Joshi, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead, Cook County Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

Cook County Health Dept calls wedding a potential super spreader event. Civil Citations are likely. The health dept requesting a guest list of everyone in attendance for possible contact tracing. They are also asking guests to quarantine for 14-days@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qpBZvMPsTH — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) December 3, 2020

It was estimated that there were 200 to 300 guests, despite the state putting a stop to all private parties and ballroom gatherings.

Photos provided to CBS 2 show a crammed cocktail hour – where friends and family embraced and the appetizers were finger-licking good.

So far, there has been no comment from hotel management.

A corporate spokesperson for Hilton said Thursday: “The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Team Members has always been and remains our top priority. We were shocked to learn that one of our independently owned and operated hotels chose to host an event that disregarded both local regulations and Hilton’s brand standards. We immediately connected with the hotel’s ownership to understand the facts and are now addressing our expectations with them directly.”