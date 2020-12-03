DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A follow up to a CBS 2 investigation about why young children might be last in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBS 2 reported earlier this week none of the main vaccine contenders have been tested on children under the age of 12.

Now the director of the National Institutes of Health is saying trials for young kids could start early in 2021.

The American Association of Pediatrics said that if this research doesn’t begin soon, it will be less likely that a vaccine will be available for children before the next school year.

