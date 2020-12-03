NFL Week 13 AFC East Picks: Dolphins Beat Bengals 'By Double-Digits,' Says CBS Miami's Mike CugnoThe AFC East looks a little different, with the Bills and Dolphins pushing for the postseason and the Patriots in danger of missing the playoffs.

White Sox Decline To Offer Contracts To RF Nomar Mazara, LHP Carlos RodónRodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He broke into the majors the following year and looked as if he could be a key member of the team's rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries.

Cubs Non-Tender OFs Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr.Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. became free agents Wednesday when the Chicago Cubs declined to offer contracts to two key players from their historic 2016 World Series championship.

NFL Week 13 NFC North Picks: Vikings 'Going To Make The Playoffs,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Packers have a comfortable lead in the NFC North, but the Vikings are looking more and more like a Wild Card team.

'Tennis Is Booming': USTA's Leah Friedman On The Rise Of Tennis Racquet Sales During COVID-19Tennis racquet sales have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is a socially distanced sport people can still play inside or outside.

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa To Change Plea In Arizona Drunk Driving CaseAuthorities say La Russa blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking.