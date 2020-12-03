DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Aurora were searching Thursday afternoon for a missing 47-year-old man who may be experiencing a medical episode.

Alan Gustaitis was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Forestview Drive on the far east side of Aurora, police said.

Gustaitis may be experiencing a medical episode that requires immediate hospitalization, police said.

Gustaitis was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and a gray quarter-zip sweater. He is known to walk around the Waubonsee Lake Park and the trails by Kautz Road, police said.

Alan Gustaitis (Credit: Aurora Police)

As of Thursday afternoon, police were conducting a search and rescue operation t the Oakhurst Forest Preserve.

Anyone who spots Gustaitis should call 911 right away.

