AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Aurora were searching Thursday afternoon for a missing 47-year-old man who may be experiencing a medical episode.
Alan Gustaitis was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Forestview Drive on the far east side of Aurora, police said.
Gustaitis may be experiencing a medical episode that requires immediate hospitalization, police said.
Gustaitis was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and a gray quarter-zip sweater. He is known to walk around the Waubonsee Lake Park and the trails by Kautz Road, police said.
As of Thursday afternoon, police were conducting a search and rescue operation t the Oakhurst Forest Preserve.
Anyone who spots Gustaitis should call 911 right away.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- On First Night Of Winter Overnight Parking Ban, 230 Chicagoans Did Not Get The Message
- McHenry County Restaurants Continue To Defy Indoor Dining Ban As Governor Says It Will Continue For Weeks
- As Unemployment Numbers Rise, One Man Says He Has Had No Money For 8 Months And Counting And Is Getting No Help