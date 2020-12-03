DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Looking for a way to celebrate the holidays in a festive, traditional, but yet, socially distanced way?

You can head to a Chicago drive-in theater where the Music Box will be showing classics on the (really) big screen for people to enjoy from the safety of their cars.

Starting on Friday December 11 and running through December 24, the Music Box will show the 1946 classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. The drive-in will also screen the 1953 holiday favorite “White Christmas” staring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney.

Directed by Frank Capra “It’s A Wonderful Life” tells the story of George Bailey, who as he contemplates taking his own life, is visited by an angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) who takes him on a journey to show George what life would have been like if he’d never been born.

“White Christmas” is the Technicolor musical comedy where sisters (Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen)  join two soldiers (Bing Crosby, Danny) in putting on a show for troops at a Vermont lodge.

The movies will be shown at Chi-Town Movies Drive-In located at 2343 S Throop Street. According to the Music Box “drive-in admittance begins 30 minutes prior to the film’s listed start time.”

It’s $41 per vehicle, $37 for Music Box members.

Visit the Music Box website for tickets and available showtimes.

