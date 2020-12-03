CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls announced Thursday that no fans will be allowed at the United – at least for the beginning of the upcoming season.

They will look possibly to have fans at some point later in the year.

Meanwhile, we still don’t know the Bulls’ schedule other than that the NBA says the season will start on Dec. 22.

This is the shortest offseason in NBA history, meaning a quick adjustment to professional basketball for rookies like Bulls top pick Patrick Williams.

The NBA Draft was less than two weeks ago, and just two days after it, the 19-year-old Williams was on his way to Chicago.

The coronavirus pandemic obviously complicates things, and is why there is no summer league and a shorter camp. But Williams said his new Bulls teammates have been a big help.

“Leaning on those guys – I’m trying to get as comfortable as I can around them, and that will help me make the transition way easier,” he said. “At first, it was definitely hectic. I didn’t really know anybody. I didn’t really know anybody’s name and things like that. But they all check up on me from time to time and ask me how I’m doing – how I’m doing on the court, off the court.”

Williams has found himself adjusting to Chicago too.

“Before this, I had never been to Chicago, so I mean, it’s definitely been different,” he said. “The first thing is a weather. The weather is a big change. When I first got here, had to get some winter coats.”

