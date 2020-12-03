CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews pull an SUV out of a pond in northwest suburban Wheeling Wednesday night.
Wheeling police told CBS 2 the woman driving mistook the accelerator for the brakes while driving on Northgate Parkway around 11 p.m.
She suffered a minor leg injury and was able to leave the car before first responders got there.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Hundreds Gather For Wedding At Hilton Chicago/Northbrook With No Masks — How Was This Allowed To Happen?
- Landlord Says She Has Not Received Rent On House She Owns In Over A Year, And Moratorium Is Tying Her Up
- Viewers Reach Out After Story Of Kevin McKay, Who Has Had No Income For 8 Months And Was Getting No Help From IDES