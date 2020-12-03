DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Wheeling

CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews pull an SUV out of a pond in northwest suburban Wheeling Wednesday night.

Wheeling police told CBS 2 the woman driving mistook the accelerator for the brakes while driving on Northgate Parkway around 11 p.m.

She suffered a minor leg injury and was able to leave the car before first responders got there.

