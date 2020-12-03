CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage girl was in critical condition Thursday evening after being shot in the Gage Park neighborhood.
The girl, who was about 16, was in an alley behind the 5200 block of South Kedzie Avenue at 7:07 p.m. when she heard shots and felt pain, police said.
The victim was struck in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
As of late Thursday, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.
