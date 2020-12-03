DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Gage Park, Kedzie Avenue, shooting, Teenage Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage girl was in critical condition Thursday evening after being shot in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The girl, who was about 16, was in an alley behind the 5200 block of South Kedzie Avenue at 7:07 p.m. when she heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The victim was struck in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

As of late Thursday, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff