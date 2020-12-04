CHICAGO (CBS)– Want to make a difference this holiday season? Local organizations are helping to ensure residents stays safe and warm, and they need your help.

Here are local holiday drives taking place throughout the Chicago area.

Child Link Toy Drive

Help provide foster families with gifts this holiday season through online donations or shipping toys to 955 W. Cermak Road in Chicago.

Tis the season! Child Link's Annual Holiday Toy Drive is in full swing and we need your help to provide our foster families with a wonderful season. Donate here https://t.co/TaR8pfgF5R or purchase toys and have them shipped or dropped off to 955 W. Cermak Road Chicago, Illinois pic.twitter.com/9WyujmQV7X — Child Link (@ChildLink) November 30, 2020

Toys For Tots

The Chicagoland Toys For Tots has been canceled this year, but the organization is still in need of donations.

If you would like to help out, donations can be made online. Money donated will be used to purchase gifts for families in need this holiday season.

West Side Holiday Drive

The “West-Side Holiday Drive,” hosted by Earth’s Remedies, will offer services aimed to aid families on the West Side of Chicago who have been hit hardest by COVID-19. Throughout November and December, the local organization will partner with community groups to give back.

“Winter Wellness” packages will be given out to people experiencing homelessness along with meals for families in need. The free packages will include sanitation kits, winter wear and non-perishable items.

Winter in Chicago is difficult for marginalized families on the West-Side of Chicago & Covid-19 has tightened resources. E.R. is officially launching our Annual Resource Drive for families experiencing food & resource disparities!https://t.co/rjTVBVqelE #SaveTheWestSideChicago pic.twitter.com/cQighN193Q — Earth's Remedies (@Earths_Remedies) November 1, 2020

Earth’s Remedies will also be hosting a Youth Winter Resource & Toy Drive From Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, to provide educational resources, toys and winter necessities to families in need on the West Side.

In addition, the local organization has partnered with Clearly Filtered, a water filter company, that will donate 40 water filter pitchers to Earths Remedies to help families on the West Side dealing with lead piping issues, making it unsafe to drink the water.

Organizers are asking for donations through a GoFundMe page.

JUF Coat Drive

An annual coat drive, hosted by the JUF/Jewish Federation of Chicago, will help children in need this winter. The Chanukah Coat Club will be donating coats, mittens and other winter accessories.

Donations of $18 can give a new coat to a child and can be made in honor of loved ones, who will receive a personalized card. Last year’s drive raised nearly $160,000.

Food for Paws Holiday Food Drive

The Waukegan Park District is hosting the Food for Paws Holiday Food Drive this holiday season. The annual collection of pet food and supplies supports Waukegan Animals Getting Saved.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 4 at the Field House Sports, Fitness & Aquatics Center, located at 800 N. Baldwin Ave.

A full list of items that can be donated can be found at waukeganparks.org/paws.

Andersonville Cares

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce has launched the Andersonville Cares Initiative to help residents during the holiday season.

Resources available include connections to flu shots, COVID-19 testing and mental health resources. Check out the available services online.

CBS 2 will continue to provide updates on Holiday drives and available resources throughout the holiday season. Check back for updates.