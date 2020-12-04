CHICAGO (CBS) — After a warmer than normal day with highs well into the mid 40s, a cold front is now stepping over the Wisconsin line.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will drag clouds and a northerly wind flow our way as the sun sets.
A stray sprinkle is possible at the lakefront this evening. But most areas stay dry with the passage of the front.
Another fast-moving front heads our way Saturday night into Sunday. Flurries and extra clouds are expected Sunday. The normal high is 39 degrees.
TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 30.
SATURDAY: AM sunshine. Clouds increase. High 40.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with passing flurries. High 39.
