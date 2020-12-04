DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) —  After a warmer than normal day with highs well into the mid 40s, a cold front is now stepping over the Wisconsin line.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will drag clouds and a northerly wind flow our way as the sun sets.

A stray sprinkle is possible at the lakefront this evening. But most areas stay dry with the passage of the front.

Another fast-moving front heads our way Saturday night into Sunday. Flurries and extra clouds are expected Sunday. The normal high is 39 degrees.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 30.

SATURDAY: AM sunshine. Clouds increase. High 40.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with passing flurries. High 39.

 

