By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several families were forced out of their homes Friday morning as firefighters battled an extra-alarm blaze in south suburban Richton Park.

The fire started around 8 a.m. at a three-story apartment complex at 3811 Canterbury Court.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Firefighters eventually raised the fire to a 4th Alarm, as flames engulfed multiple buildings in the complex from 3807 to 3815 Canterbury Court.

There have been no reports of injuries, and Richton Park Fire Department officials said everyone was evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

