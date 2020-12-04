DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash involving a semi-truck is closing lanes on I-57 near 147th Street.

All inbound lanes are closed near 147th Street.

According to Illinois State Police, the incident involved two cars and appears to be a hit-and-run.  The semi-truck was rear-ended, causing it to roll over.

The truck driver was not injured.

Crews are working to move it from the road.

