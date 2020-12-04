CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash involving a semi-truck is closing lanes on I-57 near 147th Street.
All inbound lanes are closed near 147th Street.
According to Illinois State Police, the incident involved two cars and appears to be a hit-and-run. The semi-truck was rear-ended, causing it to roll over.
The truck driver was not injured.
Crews are working to move it from the road.
