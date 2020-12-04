CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was hospitalized after an apartment fire in the Gresham neighborhood early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded tot he fire on the second floor of a building near 76th and Marshfield just before 1 a.m.
The 35-year-old man suffered burns on his hands. He is expected to recover.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
