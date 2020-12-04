Eagles-Packers Preview: 'There's A Lot To Play For For Both Of These Teams,' Says NFL On CBS's Amy TraskThe Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers.

'Would Take Minor Miracle' For LSU To Beat #1 Alabama Says CBS' Carter BlackburnThe top-ranked Crimson Tide roll into Baton Rouge this weekend to face an LSU team struggling this season.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Bears' David Montgomery 'In Great Spot' Against Porous Lions Run DefenseMontgomery is coming off his best performance of the season and now faces a Lions defense giving up the most touchdowns to running backs this season.

Bears vs. Lions: Three Things To WatchWill Mitchell Trubisky continue his mastery over Detroit? Nobody may have been sadder to see Lions head coach Matt Patricia go than Trubisky.

Cubs TV Broadcaster Len Kasper Is Moving To White Sox RadioCubs TV broadcaster Len Kasper reportedly is leaving the North Side to become the radio play-by-play voice of the White Sox.

No Fans In Stands For Start Of Bulls Season; Rookie Patrick Williams Adjusting Quickly To NBA LifeThe Bulls announced Thursday that no fans will be allowed at the United – at least for the beginning of the upcoming season.