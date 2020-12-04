CHICAGO (CBS) — Bronson is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
Not only is the three-year-old Bronson adorable, but he loves people and exploring the city. The Queensland Heeler is very smart, food motivated and likes to be on the go.
When it’s time to relax and watch TV, he’s fine with that too. If you like puzzle toys and hikes and have no other pets in your home, Bronson will be very happy.
Three-year-old Bronson is one of the many other dogs and cats available through the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process.
Bronson, along with several dog and cat friends will be available at the PAWS Chicago virtual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon.
Starting December 5 through December 12, fees for long-term pets will be waived. Visit PAWS Chicago.org to learn more about the Holiday-Adopt-A-Thon and meet the eligible animals.
Chilli is a birdwatcher. Benny makes sounds like Beaker from The Muppets. They need a child-free home without other pets because Benny is so shy. If you live near Chicago and have no other pets, Benny and Chilli would love to be your cats. https://t.co/IurpAWy6Bb pic.twitter.com/JVpx55gqcd
— I’ve Pet That Cat (@IvePetThatCat1) December 4, 2020
Also From CBS Chicago:
- COVID In Illinois: Massive Northbrook Hotel Wedding Reception Called Potential ‘Super-Spreader Event’ By Cook Cook County Health Department
- Landlord Says She Has Not Received Rent On House She Owns In Over A Year, And Moratorium Is Tying Her Up
- Viewers Reach Out After Story Of Kevin McKay, Who Has Had No Income For 8 Months And Was Getting No Help From IDES