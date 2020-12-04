Three-year-old Bronson is one of the many other dogs and cats available through the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process. PAWS Dog Of The Week: Bronson – CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) —   Bronson is the PAWS Dog of the Week.

Not only is the three-year-old Bronson adorable, but he loves people and exploring the city. The Queensland Heeler is very smart, food motivated and likes to be on the go.

(Credit: PAWS Chicago)

When it’s time to relax and watch TV, he’s fine with that too. If you like puzzle toys and hikes and have no other pets in your home, Bronson will be very happy.

Three-year-old Bronson is one of the many other dogs and cats available through the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process.

Bronson, along with several dog and cat friends will be available at the PAWS Chicago virtual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon.

Starting December 5 through December 12, fees for long-term pets will be waived. Visit PAWS Chicago.org to learn more about the Holiday-Adopt-A-Thon and meet the eligible animals.

