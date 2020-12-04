CHICAGO (CBS)– A foundation that helps loved ones of fallen first-responders is reaching out to five Illinois families this holiday season.
Tunnel To Towers is paying in full, the mortgages of three Chicago Police Department officers and two state troopers.
Officer Samuel Jimenez died trying to stop a shooter at Mercy Hospital in 2018. Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were hit by a train while pursuing a suspect in 2019.
Also last year, trooper Gerald Ellis was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a wrong-way driver. Trooper Christopher Lambert was securing a crash scene when a driver hit and killed him.”
A Tunnel To Towers spokesman says the men were more than members of law enforcement. They were husbands and fathers and their families should always have a place to celebrate the holidays together.