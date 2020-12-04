CHICAGO (CBS) — There are still no arrests in an attempted carjacking in Morgan Park that ended with a former firefighter shot and killed. On Friday, Dwain Williams’ wife talked about her beloved husband.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports near Peoria and 98th street where the family lives and sadness throughout the community. Friends are asking for those responsible come forward, as a wife is asking for comfort in a time of crisis.

“He was fearless and a courageous fireman.”

Through pain and loss Karen Armstrong-Williams finds the words and bravery, echoing the courage of her husband and fallen firefighter.

“He didn’t want me to speak about fear because he said ‘honey I don’t know anything that I fear and I don’t want to know,'” said Armstrong Williams.

Sixty-five-year-old retired Lieutenant Dwain Williams was shot and killed Thursday afternoon during a carjacking attempt. The gunfire heard at Western and 118th Street where manager Larry James of Let’s Get Poppin’ Popcorn described the fatal crime.

“My staff told me when they put popcorn in the can, they tap it on the table. That’s what it sounded like,” said James. He isn’t showing media what was capture on surveillance but describes four carjackers.

“(Guys) jumped out shooting at him. He shot back,” James said.

Williams would stop in about twice a week to grab popcorn, leaving smiles and friendly conversation. A customer for more than 25 years, on Thursday he exited for a final time. His maroon Jeep Cherokee left at the crime scene. James is now left wondering what it’s going to be like to never see his friend walk though the door again.

“Your heart drops,” James said. “It’s painful.”

Prayers and about a hundred roses are left in the spot where Williams’ body was found. The father of four remembered by strangers, friends and family.

“This is a really great loss,” Armstrong-Williams said. “Not only to my family, but to all the citizens in Chicago. I want justice to be served.”

Father Michael Pfleger, the popcorn store and others are offering up an $8,000 reward for the arrest of those responsible. At the time of the crime, police said the carjackers were in a four-door dark-colored sedan.

