CHICAGO (CBS) — A seasonably cool first weekend in December will give way to milder conditions by the middle of next week, with temperatures reaching about 10° above normal by Thursday.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout this afternoon and evening, with a few flurries possible late Saturday night, as lows drop to around 30°.
Seasonably cold Sunday with a few flurries or spotty sprinkles. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/zwRZRIsYxX
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) December 5, 2020
It will be a couple degrees colder Sunday with a few flurries, sprinkles or a bit of freezing drizzle possible, especially near the lakefront, with a high near 40°.
A few more flurries are possible Sunday night into early Monday, but after that it should be dry through Friday, warming up to near 50° by Wednesday and Thursday.
Warming up through Thursday. Highs then will be 10° above average or more. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/faw1nGzc6F
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) December 5, 2020
So far this snowfall season, Chicago has had only 0.7 inches of snow, and there’s no significant snowfall in sight through Friday.
