DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Tim McGill, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — A seasonably cool first weekend in December will give way to milder conditions by the middle of next week, with temperatures reaching about 10° above normal by Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout this afternoon and evening, with a few flurries possible late Saturday night, as lows drop to around 30°.

It will be a couple degrees colder Sunday with a few flurries, sprinkles or a bit of freezing drizzle possible, especially near the lakefront, with a high near 40°.

A few more flurries are possible Sunday night into early Monday, but after that it should be dry through Friday, warming up to near 50° by Wednesday and Thursday.

So far this snowfall season, Chicago has had only 0.7 inches of snow, and there’s no significant snowfall in sight through Friday.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff