CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday brings a day of quiet weather with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. High temperatures should reach 40 degrees.
Spotty flurries near Lake Michigan are possible in the early hours and at night on Sunday. A few flurries or sprinkles of rain are also possible in Northwest Indiana on Sunday.
Temperatures will warm as the week progresses.
Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny. 40.
Saturday night: Flurries near the lake, mostly cloudy. 30.
Sunday: Partly sunny and flurries near the lake. 39.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- COVID In Illinois: Massive Northbrook Hotel Wedding Reception Called Potential ‘Super-Spreader Event’ By Cook Cook County Health Department
- Landlord Says She Has Not Received Rent On House She Owns In Over A Year, And Moratorium Is Tying Her Up
- Viewers Reach Out After Story Of Kevin McKay, Who Has Had No Income For 8 Months And Was Getting No Help From IDES