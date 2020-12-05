DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, RealTime Weather, Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday brings a day of quiet weather with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. High temperatures should reach 40 degrees.

Spotty flurries near Lake Michigan are possible in the early hours and at night on Sunday. A few flurries or sprinkles of rain are also possible in Northwest Indiana on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm as the week progresses.