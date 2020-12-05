DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A ship carrying more than 1,200 evergreens was scheduled to pull up at Navy Pier Saturday to bring Christmas trees to those in need.

The Coast Guard’s Christmas ship was scheduled to arrive in Chicago around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Military teams from Marine units around Chicago are stepping in instead of public volunteers to help with distribution.

The delivery includes a helicopter flyover from the Chicago Fire Department to honor lives lost at sea.

