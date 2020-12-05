CHICAGO (CBS) — A Michigan woman is now charged with the 2003 murders of her newborn twin sons in suburban Cook County, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

A sheriff’s police cold case investigation led to the murder charges for the twins’ deaths more than 17 years ago.

On June 6, 2003, the infants were discovered by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in a Stickney Township alley and saw the bodies in the front lift bucket of her garbage truck, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy determined the babies were born alive and died of asphyxiation.

Sheriff’s police reopened the case in 2018 and used DNA from evidence from the scene to try to identify the birth mother using developments in genetic genealogy, allowing detective to identify Briley as the twins’ potential birth mother.

Police traveled to Holland, Michigan, and obtained a discarded item with Briley’s DNA and matched it to the victims.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office learned Briley was in Cook County and took her into custody after a traffic stop in Oak Lawn.

Briley was scheduled to appear in court Saturday at 12:30 p.m.