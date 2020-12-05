DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — As COVID-19 continues to claim lives, one north suburban community on Saturday honored a letter carrier who lost his battle against the virus

Victor Fajardo was a letter carrier for more than 20 years. Neighbors in Deerfield found out he began treatment for COVID back in October, ended up on a ventilator, and recently died.

On Saturday, neighbors set up a condolence box outside the police station. It was set up for the community to safely place cards, memories, notes and thank you notes for his family.

“I definitely think that we’re seeing a lot of sadness. I also think it’s a really sobering reminder that nobody is immune to this; even if you’re healthy, and you walk a five-hour route every day, and people love you,” neighbor Cara McGowan said.  “Anybody can catch the coronavirus. Unfortunately, right now, we really need to be masking up, and protecting ourselves, and holding our loved ones close.”

The box will remain in place for a week.

A GoFundMe campaign has also raised more than $13,000 to help Fajardo’s family with final expenses.

