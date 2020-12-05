By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of a legendary vehicle that’s back after a short absence. Back — and the new version is perhaps even better than before.
Land Rover has brought back the Defender. This is the latest version of that legendary vehicle that was around for so many years. The Defender is an impressive vehicle that has a beautiful interior and a nice, quiet environment as well. It’s designed to be a very capable off-road vehicle, and I’ll have to take their word for it because I didn’t take it off road.
Available in four-cylinder and six-cylinder models, the Defender is a test drive you really ought to take if you’re looking for a very capable off-road SUV. It starts at about $50,000.
The 2020 Defender is a great looking SUV. The 2021 Defender 90 is on its way.
If you’re looking at a Jeep Wrangler or a Toyota Forerunner, you ought to test drive the Land Rover Defender.
