By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Crime, Eisenhower Expressway, IDOT, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois Department of Transportation minuteman truck was hit by gunfire on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday morning, police say.

The truck was forced off the the road and into a guard rail. Illinois State Police say people in two different cars started shooting at each other as they drove into the city around 4:15 a.m.

The IDOT driver was not shot, but his truck was hit three times.

State police are working to find the two cars involved.

