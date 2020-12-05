CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois Department of Transportation minuteman truck was hit by gunfire on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday morning, police say.
The truck was forced off the the road and into a guard rail. Illinois State Police say people in two different cars started shooting at each other as they drove into the city around 4:15 a.m.
The IDOT driver was not shot, but his truck was hit three times.
State police are working to find the two cars involved.
